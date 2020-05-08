Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port and 21st Airlift Squadrons push a Negatively Pressurized Conex into a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. The NPC is certified for use on the C-17, and testing and certification is underway for use on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

