U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port and 21st Airlift Squadrons push a Negatively Pressurized Conex into a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. The NPC is certified for use on the C-17, and testing and certification is underway for use on the C-5M Super Galaxy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 22:14
|Photo ID:
|6302986
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-SK304-0048
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New patient transport system arrives at Travis AFB to support fight against COVID-19
