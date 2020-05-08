A Negatively Pressurized Conex hangs from a 35-ton fixed bridge crane at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. The NPC is an isolated containment chamber designed to safely transport up to 30 passengers, 24 walking patients, or eight patients on a stretcher affected by infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 22:14 Photo ID: 6302983 VIRIN: 200805-F-SK304-0028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.1 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.