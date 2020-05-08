Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Negatively Pressurized Conex hangs from a 35-ton fixed bridge crane at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. The NPC is an isolated containment chamber designed to safely transport up to 30 passengers, 24 walking patients, or eight patients on a stretcher affected by infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)

    New patient transport system arrives at Travis AFB to support fight against COVID-19

