Negatively Pressurized Conex arrives at Travis AFB

A Negatively Pressurized Conex hangs from a 35-ton fixed bridge crane at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 5, 2020. The NPC is an isolated containment chamber designed to safely transport up to 30 passengers, 24 walking patients, or eight patients on a stretcher affected by infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lan Kim)
|08.05.2020
|08.10.2020 22:14
|6302983
|200805-F-SK304-0028
|6048x4024
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
New patient transport system arrives at Travis AFB to support fight against COVID-19
