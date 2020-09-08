First female Washington National Guard general officer retires

Washington Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Jill A. Lannan delivers remarks to those attending her formal retirement ceremony held at Camp Murray, Wash., Aug. 9, 2020. In a 35-year military career, Lannan was selected as the first woman general officer with the Washington National Guard for both for the Army and Air National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
