    First female Washington National Guard general officer retires [Image 2 of 12]

    First female Washington National Guard general officer retires

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Jill A. Lannan renders a hand salute during her retirement ceremony held at Camp Murray, Wash., Aug. 9, 2020. In a 35-year military career, Lannan was selected as the first woman general officer with the Washington National Guard for both the Army and Air National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 22:20
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First female Washington National Guard general officer retires [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Washington National Guard

