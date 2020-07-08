Capt. Harry Ganteaume Dedication Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) Capt. Harry Ganteaume, former Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief of Staff, looks at the plaque dedicating the command’s staff conference room in his name after it was revealed during a dedication ceremony. "The reason we’re here is because this is how we remember you, Harry. We wanted your family here, because our legendary unit cohesion is the result of you treating us as your family. And the next time we’re able to assemble as a GROUP, we want to walk through a door with your name on it," said Rear Adm. Jimmy Pitts, Commander, Submarine Group 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

