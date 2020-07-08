Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Harry Ganteaume Dedication Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    JAPAN

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) Capt. Harry Ganteaume, former Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief of Staff, looks at the plaque dedicating the command’s staff conference room in his name after it was revealed during a dedication ceremony. "The reason we’re here is because this is how we remember you, Harry. We wanted your family here, because our legendary unit cohesion is the result of you treating us as your family. And the next time we’re able to assemble as a GROUP, we want to walk through a door with your name on it," said Rear Adm. Jimmy Pitts, Commander, Submarine Group 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 20:57
    VIRIN: 200807-N-IX020-177
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Harry Ganteaume Dedication Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Litzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

