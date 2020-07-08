Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Harry Ganteaume Dedication Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Capt. Harry Ganteaume Dedication Ceremony

    JAPAN

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 7, 2020) Rear Adm. Jimmy Pitts, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG7), gives remarks to Capt. Harry Ganteaume, former CSG7 Chief of Staff, during a dedication ceremony that dedicated the command’s staff conference room in Ganteaume’s name. "The reason we’re here is because this is how we remember you, Harry. We wanted your family here, because our legendary unit cohesion is the result of you treating us as your family. And the next time we’re able to assemble as a GROUP, we want to walk through a door with your name on it," said Pitts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Litzenberger)

