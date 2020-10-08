200810-N-LY160-1253 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) air department, conduct overhaul team training during a hangar bay fire drill, Aug. 10. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 18:58 Photo ID: 6302873 VIRIN: 200810-N-LY160-1253 Resolution: 5107x3648 Size: 1009.05 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.