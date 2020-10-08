200810-N-LY160-1250 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) air department, train to extinguish a hangar bay fire during a drill, Aug. 10. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)
