56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

An officer from the Phoenix Police Department briefs members of the 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on the importance of driving safely July 23, 2020 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The officer discussed various topics such as the importance of driving the speed limit, using situational awareness, and the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 56th AMXS held a training day to educate and stress the importance of drinking responsibly to their Airmen. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

