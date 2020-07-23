Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving [Image 2 of 2]

    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caroline Burnett 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An officer from the Phoenix Police Department briefs members of the 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron on the importance of driving safely July 23, 2020 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The officer discussed various topics such as the importance of driving the speed limit, using situational awareness, and the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 56th AMXS held a training day to educate and stress the importance of drinking responsibly to their Airmen. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

    IMAGE INFO

