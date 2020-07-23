Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caroline Burnett 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron drive a golf cart while wearing visual impairment “drunk goggles” July 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen attempted to perform tasks such as driving and walking in a straight line while wearing the goggles in a demonstration designed to show the level of impairment one might experience while intoxicated. The event was one of several activities included in the 56th AMXS training day that stressed the importance of drinking responsibly and the dangers of driving while intoxicated. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Caroline Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving
    56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

    drunk driving
    maintainers

