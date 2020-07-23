56 AMXS Airmen learn the importance of safe driving

Airmen from the 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron drive a golf cart while wearing visual impairment “drunk goggles” July 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen attempted to perform tasks such as driving and walking in a straight line while wearing the goggles in a demonstration designed to show the level of impairment one might experience while intoxicated. The event was one of several activities included in the 56th AMXS training day that stressed the importance of drinking responsibly and the dangers of driving while intoxicated. (U.S. photo by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)

