    USS Paul Hamilton [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Paul Hamilton

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    200809-N-ML755-1008 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 9, 2020) – Yeoman 2nd Class Brandon Burnworth records a surface contact during a Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination evolution during a Strait of Hormuz transit aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) Aug. 9, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

