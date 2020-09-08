200809-N-ML755-1038 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 9, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) transits through the Strait of Hormuz transit Aug. 9, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

