Minuteman Scholarship Helps Cyber Officer Pay for College

U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Curtis Rahman has his rank pinned on by his mom, Robin during his virtual commissioning ceremony held at his parent's home in Florida, May 2, 2020. 2nd Lt. Rahman is a cyber officer with the Army Reserve Cyber Operations Group and used the Guaranteed Reserve Forces Minuteman Scholarship to help fund his computer engineering degree from Florida State University.
