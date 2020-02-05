Minuteman Scholarship Helps Cyber Officer Pay for College

U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Curtis Rahman poses for a photo during his virtual commissioning ceremony held at his parent's home in Florida, May 2, 2020. 2nd Lt. Rahman is a cyber officer with the Army Reserve Cyber Operations Group and used the Guaranteed Reserve Forces Minuteman Scholarship to help fund his computer engineering degree from Florida State University.

