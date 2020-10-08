Class of 2024 Acceptance Day

Senior Academy leaders welcome cadets in the class of 2024 as they begin their freshman year during their Acceptance Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards to recognize completing Basic Cadet Training and to signify their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)
