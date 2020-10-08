Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 2024 Acceptance Day [Image 12 of 12]

    Class of 2024 Acceptance Day

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Senior Academy leaders welcome cadets in the class of 2024 as they begin their freshman year during their Acceptance Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards to recognize completing Basic Cadet Training and to signify their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:55
    Photo ID: 6302598
    VIRIN: 200810-F-JF989-1131
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class of 2024 Acceptance Day [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honor
    courage
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Cadets
    military
    training
    academic
    Cadet Chapel
    DRU
    Cadet Area

