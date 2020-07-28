Isolation Support Facility (ISF) personnel of the 581st ASMC, 61st MMB and 1st Medical Brigade out of Ft. Hood, Texas and a Mobile Medical Laboratory provided by FORSCOM work with Medics from the Minnesota National Guard on Camp Ripley July 28, 2020 to test Soldiers prior to mobilization for training. The testing which began June 18, 2020 for Task Force Viking (1/34th ABCT) completed just under 4,000 tests aiding the process to reduce training distractions or health risks due to COVID-19.

Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 Photo ID: 6302124 Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldier Take Part in COVID-19 Test before Mobilization [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.