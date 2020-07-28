Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Soldier Take Part in COVID-19 Test before Mobilization [Image 9 of 20]

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Spc. Sara Messner 

    Isolation Support Facility (ISF) personnel of the 581st ASMC, 61st MMB and 1st Medical Brigade out of Ft. Hood, Texas and a Mobile Medical Laboratory provided by FORSCOM work with Medics from the Minnesota National Guard on Camp Ripley July 28, 2020 to test Soldiers prior to mobilization for training. The testing which began June 18, 2020 for Task Force Viking (1/34th ABCT) completed just under 4,000 tests aiding the process to reduce training distractions or health risks due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 12:21
    Photo ID: 6302112
    VIRIN: 200728-Z-ML887-0602
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 987.21 KB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldier Take Part in COVID-19 Test before Mobilization [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    FORSCOM: Mobile Medical Laboratory

