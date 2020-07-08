Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200807-N-HG846-1008 [Image 6 of 6]

    200807-N-HG846-1008

    CUBA

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Serianni 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 7, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Savoia and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Brian Rady throw mooring line to pier line-handler aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). The Tornado is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

    U.S. Southern Command
    JIATF South
    USS Tornado
    PC 14
    Enhanced CN ops

