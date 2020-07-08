GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 7, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Savoia and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Brian Rady throw mooring line to pier line-handler aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). The Tornado is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6301944
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-HG846-1008
|Resolution:
|4450x2966
|Size:
|827.47 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200807-N-HG846-1008 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Daniel Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT