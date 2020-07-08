200807-N-HG846-1008

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 7, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Savoia and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Brian Rady throw mooring line to pier line-handler aboard the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). The Tornado is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

