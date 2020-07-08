Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200807-N-HG846-1029 [Image 4 of 6]

    200807-N-HG846-1029

    CUBA

    08.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 7, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Dylan Walker throws a mooring line to the pier line-handler from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200807-N-HG846-1029 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    JIATF South
    USS Tornado
    PC 14
    Enhanced CN ops

