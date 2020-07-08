200807-N-HG846-1029

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (August 7, 2020) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Dylan Walker throws a mooring line to the pier line-handler from the Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14). Tornado is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dan Serianni/Released)

