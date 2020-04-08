EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

200804-N-KZ419-1112 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) An explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Task Group (TG) 52.3, climbs a ladder during cast and recovery training aboard an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 in the Arabian Gulf. TG-52.3 and HM-15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducts mine warfare operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

