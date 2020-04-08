Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 8]

    EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200804-N-KZ419-1097 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Task Group (TG) 52.3, climb a ladder during cast and recovery training aboard an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 in the Arabian Gulf. TG-52.3 and HM-15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and conducts mine warfare operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 08:22
    Photo ID: 6301673
    VIRIN: 200804-N-KZ419-1097
    Resolution: 2829x2021
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Conducts Cast and Recovery Training in the Arabian Gulf [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    Mine Countermeasures
    HM-15
    Navy EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician
    NAVCENT
    USNAVCENT
    MH-53E Sea Dragon
    helicopter
    U.S. Navy
    EOD
    Cast and Recovery
    Naval Aviation
    C5F
    NAVCENTCOM
    TG 52

