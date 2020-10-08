Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS PAO Conducts Online Brief [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 10, 2020) Aki Nichols, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo public affairs officer, conducts a virtual lecture on CFAS and its mission at the National Institute of Technology, Sasebo College in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 10, 2020. Nichols regularly hosts students on base for briefs and tours but traveled to the school to give the online presentation and answer students’ questions due to COVID-19 restrictions which have prevented large groups from visiting the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS PAO Conducts Online Brief [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

