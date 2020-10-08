CFAS PAO Conducts Online Brief

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 10, 2020) Aki Nichols, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo public affairs officer, conducts a virtual lecture on CFAS and its mission at the National Institute of Technology, Sasebo College in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 10, 2020. Nichols regularly hosts students on base for briefs and tours but traveled to the school to give the online presentation and answer students’ questions due to COVID-19 restrictions which have prevented large groups from visiting the base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

