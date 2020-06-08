Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store

200806-N-JT445-1067

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) — Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Willie Keese assigned to Port Operations Department onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) checks and examines facial masks for COVID-19 prevention at Fleet Store. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

