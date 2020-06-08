Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store [Image 1 of 2]

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200806-N-JT445-1062
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 6, 2020) —Fleet Store onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) stores and sells wide range of masks for COVID-19 spread prevention. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photos by Ryo Isobe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 01:33
    Photo ID: 6301477
    VIRIN: 200806-N-JT445-1062
    Resolution: 1402x935
    Size: 884.54 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store [Image 2 of 2], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Fleet Store

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Commander
    Fleet Store

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT