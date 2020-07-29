Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th IG office conducts active shooter, force protection exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    149th IG office conducts active shooter, force protection exercise

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Maj. Cindy Piccirillo, 149th Fighter Wing director of inspections, opens the door for Kristen Rumley, 149th director of psychological health, after conducting an active shooter, force protection and antiterrorism exercise July 29, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Personnel for the Inspector General office provide independent inspection, evaluation, training and analysis to advance the continuous improvement of mission effectiveness at all Air Force levels. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

