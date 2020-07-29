149th IG office conducts active shooter, force protection exercise

Members of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, Inspector General Office and Command Post discuss the results of an active shooter, force protection and antiterrorism exercise conducted July 29, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Personnel for the Inspector General office provide independent inspection, evaluation, training and analysis to advance the continuous improvement of mission effectiveness at all Air Force levels. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

