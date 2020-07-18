Capt. Caleb Gaus talks to the members of the 149th Fighter Wing after assuming command of the 149th Force Support Squadron in a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 18, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6301462
|VIRIN:
|200715-Z-UK039-0002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS
