Capt. Caleb Gaus talks to the members of the 149th Fighter Wing after assuming command of the 149th Force Support Squadron in a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 18, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 23:28 Photo ID: 6301462 VIRIN: 200715-Z-UK039-0002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.4 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.