Lt. Col. Scott Olech, passes the guidon to Capt. Caleb Gaus, who assumed command of the 149th Force Support Squadron in a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 18, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6301449
|VIRIN:
|200718-Z-UK039-005
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT