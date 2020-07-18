Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony

    149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Lt. Col. Scott Olech, passes the guidon to Capt. Caleb Gaus, who assumed command of the 149th Force Support Squadron in a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 18, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    This work, 149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony
    149th Force Support Squadron holds assumption of command ceremony

