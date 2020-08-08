Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard Col. Keith Ward (retired) pins the Meritorious Service Medal on newly retired Command Chief Master Sgt. Loren Bell, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California. August 8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Airlift Wing Command Chief retires. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    meritorious service medal
    Command Chief
    California Air National Guard
    commander
    C-130
    retirement
    146th Airlift Wing
    CA ANG
    Hollywood Guard
    146 AW
    Col. Keith Ward
    CMSgt Loren Bell

