California Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Loren M. Bell, is honored during his retirement ceremony at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, August 8, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|08.08.2020
|08.09.2020 17:03
|6301340
|200808-Z-CA329-0032
|5472x3648
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|4
|0
|0
This work, 146th Airlift Wing Command Chief retires. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicole Wright
