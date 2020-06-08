Pennsylvania Army Reserve engineers upgrade vehicle battery technology

Members of Pennsylvania’s 333rd Engineer Company install these small solar power units on their motor pool vehicles in Reading, Pennsylvania August 5, 2020. Solargizers as they are called, extend battery life on vehicles that may not get heavy use by pulling power from the sun allowing vehicle batteries to maintain a minimal positive charge in order to have crank power at a moments notice. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt.1st Class Ron Lee, 326th MPAD, released)

