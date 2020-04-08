Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Army Reserve engineers upgrade vehicle battery technology [Image 3 of 4]

    Pennsylvania Army Reserve engineers upgrade vehicle battery technology

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ron Lee 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Spc. Mark Weston and Sgt. Tyler Matz from Pennsylvania’s 333rd Engineer Company install solargizers on their vehicles in Reading, Pennsylvania August 5, 2020. Solargizers as they are called, extend battery life on vehicles that may not get heavy use, by pulling power from the sun allowing vehicle batteries to maintain a minimal positive charge in order to have crank power at a moments notice. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt.1st Class Ron Lee, 326th MPAD, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 16:17
    Photo ID: 6301323
    VIRIN: 200807-A-IF359-003
    Resolution: 6629x4083
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Army Reserve engineers upgrade vehicle battery technology [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

