DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT

The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army National Guardsmen at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del. The Citizen Soldiers, assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission, an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999.

