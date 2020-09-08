Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT [Image 9 of 9]

    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Capt. Bernie Kale 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army National Guardsmen at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del. The Citizen Soldiers, assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission, an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 16:07
    Photo ID: 6301318
    VIRIN: 200809-F-FZ583-339
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT
    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT

    TAGS

    National
    Guard
    Delaware

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT