The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army National Guardsmen at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del. The Citizen Soldiers, assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission, an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 16:07
|Photo ID:
|6301318
|VIRIN:
|200809-F-FZ583-339
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
