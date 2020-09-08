DELAWARE ARMY GUARDSMEN SCHEDULED FOR KOSOVO DEPLOYMENT

Photo By Capt. Bernie Kale | The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Bernie Kale | The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army National Guardsmen at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del. The Citizen Soldiers, assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission, an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999. see less | View Image Page

NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware National Guard held a deployment ceremony for more than 50 Delaware Army National Guardsmen at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 9, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del.



The Citizen Soldiers, assigned to A & D Companies, 238th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to Kosovo in support of North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s KFOR mission, an ongoing peace-support operation in the region since 1999.



Delaware Governor John Carney and DNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Michael Berry attended the event to see the service members off before they leave, later this month.



“This is a unique event, for our Delaware National Guard,” Berry said, speaking about the current COVID-19 conditions. “We certainly appreciate our family members and friends, as we recognize the dedication and sacrifice of our men and women in the 238th as they begin their deployment in support of the Kosovo mission.”



Governor Carney spoke to the attendees about the dedication and commitment each and every one of the service members have to prepare for the mission ahead.



“Dedication, service before self, whatever it takes and whatever you need,” Carney said. “As your Commander and Chief here on the state side, I couldn’t be prouder of what I’ve seen day to day, person to person, Airmen and Soldier alike, right through this whole COVID-19 pandemic.”



The deploying Guardsmen will be providing UH-60 Blackhawk transport for VIPs and troops, as well as personnel to ensure the helicopters are maintained.