Spc. Adrian Turner, Kansas Army National Guardsmen automated logistical specialist, 997th Brigade Support Battalion carries a box of COVID-19 test samples to the drop off site at the Kansas Department of Health and Environmental Lab located on Forbes Field in Topeka Kansas, July 27, 2020. Kansas National Guard teams have been transporting COVID-19 samples from across the state to the KDHE lab since March. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|07.27.2020
|08.09.2020 14:37
|6301288
|200727-Z-EN947-1004
|3648x2432
|3.89 MB
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|WICHITA, KS, US
This work, Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State
