Jessica Robinson, Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health office manager, transfers a box of COVID-19 test samples to Spc. Adrian Turner, Kansas Army National Guardsmen automated logistical specialist, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, in Troy, Kansas, July 27, 2020. Kansas National Guard teams have been transporting COVID-19 samples from across the state to the KDHE lab since March. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 14:37 Photo ID: 6301287 VIRIN: 200727-Z-EN947-1002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.6 MB Location: TROY, KS, US Hometown: TROY, KS, US Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.