Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State [Image 1 of 3]

    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State

    TROY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Jessica Robinson, Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health office manager, transfers a box of COVID-19 test samples to Spc. Adrian Turner, Kansas Army National Guardsmen automated logistical specialist, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, in Troy, Kansas, July 27, 2020. Kansas National Guard teams have been transporting COVID-19 samples from across the state to the KDHE lab since March. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 14:37
    Photo ID: 6301287
    VIRIN: 200727-Z-EN947-1002
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: TROY, KS, US 
    Hometown: TROY, KS, US
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State
    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State
    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kansas Guard drives thousands of miles transporting samples across the State

    TAGS

    transportation
    response
    pandemic
    tests
    KSARNG
    KSNG
    KansasProud
    COVID-19
    KansasStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT