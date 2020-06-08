SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 6, 2020) Chief Operations Specialist Eliseo Hernandez, left, from Corpus Christi, Texas, fires a 9mm pistol as Chief Navy Counselor Christopher Randall, from Chesapeake, Va., serves as a line coach during small arms qualification aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 06:23 Photo ID: 6301156 VIRIN: 200806-N-KL617-1070 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Orleans 9mm Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.