Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New Orleans 9MM Gun shoot [Image 1 of 2]

    USS New Orleans 9MM Gun shoot

    SEA OF JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    SEA OF JAPAN (Aug. 6, 2020) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose Ocana, left, from Jacksonville, Fla., and Ensign Ty Stickley, from Tyler, Texas draw their 9mm pistols during small arms qualification aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 06:23
    Photo ID: 6301155
    VIRIN: 200806-N-KL617-1043
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans 9MM Gun shoot [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans 9MM Gun shoot
    USS New Orleans 9mm Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    7th Fleet
    Stability
    live fire
    Capability
    9mm
    Navy
    weapons qualification
    Amphibious
    pistol
    Readiness
    gun shoot
    USS New Orleans
    Lethality
    PresenceMatters
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT