Sgt. 1st Class Jared D. Clapper, hands the unit colors to Sgt. Maj. Talya McKnight, senior enlisted advisor, 840th Transportation Battalion, during her Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 7, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6301139
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-VN697-963
|Resolution:
|3253x3941
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major Talya McKnight, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
