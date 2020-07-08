Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major Talya McKnight, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Sergeant Major Talya McKnight, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Sgt. Maj. Talya McKnight, senior enlisted advisor, 840th Transportation Battalion, bows her head, while Maj. Jung K. Lee, chaplain, 595th Transportation Brigade, delivers the invocation during her Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 7, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 02:40
    Photo ID: 6301136
    VIRIN: 200807-A-VN697-587
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Talya McKnight, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    NOMADS
    Kuwait
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony
    595th Transportation Brigade
    804th Transportation Battalion

