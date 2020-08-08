200808-N-XN177-1020 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Stuart Watkins, right, gives instruction to Fireman Jordan Batts in main space propulsion room one of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

