200808-N-XN177-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2020) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Conner Waterman, left and Fireman Jordan Batts perform valve checks in main machinery room one of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Aug. 8. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 17:48 Photo ID: 6301001 VIRIN: 200808-N-XN177-1006 Resolution: 5045x3363 Size: 1.58 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.