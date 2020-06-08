Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riders of the Night: AASAB Port Dawgs [Image 11 of 12]

    Riders of the Night: AASAB Port Dawgs

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 816th Airlift Squadron, Detachment 1, prepare a C-17 Globemaster III before take-off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 6, 2020. Airmen deployed to AASAB are part of the busiest port in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations, ensuring that airlift and support continue on a 24-hour operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:05
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
