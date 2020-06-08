Riders of the Night: AASAB Port Dawgs

Aircrew from the 816th Airlift Squadron, Detachment 1, prepare a C-17 Globemaster III before take-off at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 6, 2020. Airmen deployed to AASAB are part of the busiest port in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations, ensuring that airlift and support continue on a 24-hour operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

