Senior Airman Austin Hansen and SrA Aaron Dart, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial porter, also known as 'port dawgs,' secure cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 6, 2020. Airmen deployed to AASAB are part of the busiest port in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations, ensuring that airlift and support continue on a 24-hour operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 10:05 Photo ID: 6300805 VIRIN: 200806-F-BN304-791 Resolution: 7083x4722 Size: 24.39 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Riders of the Night: AASAB Port Dawgs [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.