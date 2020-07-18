Soldiers of the 83rd CSSB are currently executing #TaskForceWillkommen out of ROB Barracks to ensure the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing #COVID19 quarantine requirements. With deep backgrounds in providing everything from billeting to MWR services, the 510th is well-primed to help take care of Soldiers as they meet their entry requirements before dispersing to various commands throughout the European theater.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 05:17
|Photo ID:
|6300682
|VIRIN:
|200718-A-CQ961-0118
|Resolution:
|3898x2289
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations
LEAVE A COMMENT