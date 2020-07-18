Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations

    GERMANY

    07.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers of the 83rd CSSB are currently executing #TaskForceWillkommen out of ROB Barracks to ensure the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing #COVID19 quarantine requirements. With deep backgrounds in providing everything from billeting to MWR services, the 510th is well-primed to help take care of Soldiers as they meet their entry requirements before dispersing to various commands throughout the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 05:17
    Photo ID: 6300682
    VIRIN: 200718-A-CQ961-0118
    Resolution: 3898x2289
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations
    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations
    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations

    TAGS

    Germany
    life support
    Kaiserslautern
    7th Mission Support Command
    510th Regional Support Group
    83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Task Force Willkommen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT