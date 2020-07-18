Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations

Newly-arrived Soldiers march to mess tents for their noon meal at ROB barracks, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 18, 2020. For nearly two months brigade Soldiers have been ensuring the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics and life support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing COVID-19 quarantine requirements upon entry into Europe.

