    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations [Image 2 of 3]

    Task Force Willkommen ensures health, safety of U.S. forces, host nations

    GERMANY

    07.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Newly-arrived Soldiers march to mess tents for their noon meal at ROB barracks, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 18, 2020. For nearly two months brigade Soldiers have been ensuring the safety of both U.S. forces and host-nation communities by receiving and providing logistics and life support for newly-arrived Soldiers undergoing COVID-19 quarantine requirements upon entry into Europe.

    Germany
    life support
    Kaiserslautern
    7th Mission Support Command
    510th Regional Support Group
    83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    Task Force Willkommen

