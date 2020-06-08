EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 6, 2020) Quartermaster 1st Class David Heinonen, from Waldorf, Md., assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), performs a compass calibration check aboard a covered rigid-hull inflatable boat. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 03:03
|Photo ID:
|6300618
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-CL550-1326
|Resolution:
|5353x3654
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts RHIB Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT