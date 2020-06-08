Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts RHIB Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts RHIB Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 6, 2020) Quartermaster 1st Class David Heinonen, from Waldorf, Md., assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), performs a compass calibration check aboard a covered rigid-hull inflatable boat. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
