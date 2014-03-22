USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts RHIB Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 6, 2020) Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) pilot a covered rigid-hull inflatable boat in the East China Sea. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino )

